Celebriffy Pays Content Creators More Money Attracting Famous Influencers And Amateurs Alike

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebriffy, is the new content monetization platform paying creators more money from their content, simply by utilizing the app.

Celebriffy is the Newest and Hottest Social Media Platform for content creators and professionals to monetize

Celebriffy published the app to provide real freedom and greater monetization control to content creators suffering from demonetizing, low payouts, payment interruption, antifreedom platform rules, and fan relationship limitations pressed by existing social media content publishing platforms. Frustration is killing great content for everyone. The existing power structure has stripped many talented performance artists of their opportunity to share art and build fan networks of value.

Celebriffy believes that 'content is king' and creators deserve the lion's share of revenue generated from their art. From a sane perspective, why should the platforms earn the hundreds of Billions of dollars generated and only pay the tiniest percentage for the content that drives them? Celebriffy reverses the pay and power ratio between platform revenues and talent revenues. The internet should be a medium to provide real freedom of sharing content, allowing groups to gather around shared interest. Celebriffy honors the content makers and creatives that give joy, education, and value to the world by empowering earnings to justify continued art creation and sharing.

The Celebriffy platform gives full freedom and control of content, allowing maximum artistic expression, and its fan interaction features allow for massive live and recorded broadcast with full interaction as well as one-on-one private contact, immediately, upon using the app. All the features of the app are designed to allow talent to build and maintain the strongest fan base, with total independent freedom of choice, down to monetizing control over each individual fan relationship, in unprecedented ways.

Used as a point-source broadcast platform, Celebriffy shifts monetization power to creators, placing full management power into each content creator's hands. Standard subscription also includes a full suite of content business management tools as easy-to-use as cashapp, promoting individuals to instant media powerhouse moguls, with all the money that should come with the fame!

Unlike other platforms, Celebriffy offers real fan boosting features to rapidly grow audiences on talent's terms, not on oppressive, politically driven, social media platforms' terms. However, Celebriffy published content easily flows into all the other social media platforms, allowing additional income, like royalties. Fan reach through social media is beneficial to publishers but Celebriffied talent knows the value of their content with instant access to tools to go 'Rockstar status', regardless of expertise level or number of fans to start.

Celebriffy is changing content careers of rock stars and movie stars too! Celebrities earning fame in the old method are joining Celebriffy because they earn way more with the same content, with less stress, and can boost their fame to legendary and immortal.

World famous Latin Rockstar Noelia, with multiple #1 hits like " Tu" joined Celebriffy which gave her instant income boost and the control that allows her to concentrate on her art. Her experience with the old labels and social media cartel, left her frustrated with content publishing and disrupted her career for years. Now she is back with Celebriffy power that gives her a platform for her art and peace of mind to enjoy her success. She wants all content creators to experience the benefits of creating art without the struggles she has overcome, citing 'they were simply unnecessary'. Noelia has quickly monetized several projects with the app simultaneously. Noelia said "I love this app. This platform is the best for all content creators that want to enrich fan relationships, get the most value for their art, and really enjoy life with fame."

Join Noelia and many other content creators at Celebriffy and get paid like a Rockstar!

The Celebriffy App is free. Your Content is not! Get paid like a Rockstar!

Trending: Get early access to the Celebriffy app here and join the content monetization revolution!

Celebriffy is a powerful content publishing and monetization platform with a user-friendly app, empowering content creators to full control content value, fan engagement and freedom of expression.

