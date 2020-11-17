GE Aviation's GE90 engine celebrates 25 years of service today, and GE expects the technological pioneer engine to continue powering aircraft for decades to come.

GE Aviation's GE90 engine celebrates 25 years of service today, and GE expects the technological pioneer engine to continue powering aircraft for decades to come.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006193/en/

Celebrating 25 years of service today, the GE90 engine has been among the most reliable in the industry with a world class dispatch reliability rate of 99.97 percent. (Photo: Business Wire)

On November 17, 1995, the GE90 entered service on the Boeing 777, powering a British Airways flight between London and Dubai.

The GE90 engine has been among the most reliable in the industry with a world class dispatch reliability rate of 99.97 percent. In July, the engine family surpassed 100 million flight hours.

"We are excited to celebrate another GE90 milestone and would like to congratulate everyone involved in the engine's success," said Mike Kauffman, GE Aviation's GE90 program general manager. "We continue to deliver these extremely reliable engines and our dedicated product support team will maintain the GE90 for many years to come, providing maximum value throughout its lifecycle."

GE has delivered more than 2,800 GE90 -94B and upgraded -115B engines to 70 operators around the world. The engine family powers all Boeing 777 models and is the exclusive powerplant on the 777-300ER, -200LR, and 777F.

The GE90 engine faces some of the toughest demands daily on a high-thrust commercial jet engine. Despite this, the engine has achieved the lowest maintenance burden to date through service bulletin terminating action acceleration and analytics-based field programs.

Its architecture and mechanical design have influenced every GE and CFM turbofan over the last 20 years, from the popular GEnx and record-selling CFM LEAP engine to the Passport for corporate jets and the next generation GE9X engine for the Boeing 777X.

The GE90 engine held the world record as the most powerful jet engine for 17 years at 127,900 pounds of thrust until the newly certified GE9X engine achieved the new mark of 134,300 pounds.

Entry into service of the GE90-94B carried several distinctions:

• GE Aviation's first new baseline engine for large commercial aircraft in more than 20 years

• The world's most powerful aircraft engine

• The world's largest aircraft engine; the 123-inch diameter of the GE90 fan is approximately equal to the diameter of the fuselage of a Boeing 727 airliner

• The first successful application of composite fan blades for a commercial turbofan engine

• The highest bypass ratio (9:1) and highest overall pressure ratio (40:1)

• The introduction of the Dual annular combustion system

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (GE) - Get Report, is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.ge.com/aviation. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter at http://twitter.com/GEAviation and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/GEAviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006193/en/