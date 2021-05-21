Celebrated College And Pro Football Star Tim Brown Enters The World Of NFTs

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Tim Brown has launched his first nonfungible tokens (NFTs) this week: H2H Legends of Football: Tim Brown. A one-of-a-kind NFT along with an accompanying limited-edition collectible called Playbooks kicks off a series produced by the new partnership between the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) - Get Report and H2H, the brand that represents the only 10 men in football history to win a Heisman Trophy and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Brown's NFTs, created by award-winning artists, are now live on OpenSea , the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, and will be available through May 24. Following this, NFTs for fellow H2H Legends Earl Campbell, Doak Walker and others will be unveiled.

One of the greatest wide receivers of his era, Tim played his storied college career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, earning the nickname "Touchdown Timmy" for his prowess on the field. Tim was selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Raiders, setting franchise records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Both NFTs celebrate his incredible contributions to the game of football, allowing fans a moment to connect with the athlete on a deep and artistic level. In Tim Brown's breathtaking 1-of-1 NFT H2H Legends of Football: Tim Brown, Tim's own voice rings out as the viewer is led on an emotional journey through a monument-like structure, glimpsing highlights of his career on the field. It was created by Dolphin Entertainment's Digital Studio in partnership with Shane Griffin, an award-winning visual artist, director and NFT developer. Shane's recent work includes projects with Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West and brands such as Nike, Apple, Adidas and Givenchy. He is a winner of PRINT magazine's New Visual Artist award and an ADC Young Guns award.

The second offering is Playbooks: Tim Brown, which is limited to 100 editions. The artistic direction for this series was spearheaded by the award-winning partners at Reference, a New York-based creative office specializing in design and motion. Playbooks brings the defining moments and highlights of this incredible player to life, inviting the viewer to experience Tim's career through the visor of his own helmet.

Mike Crawford, CEO of HOFV, comments, "We couldn't be more excited to share our first NFTs with the world, highlighting Tim Brown, one of the best to ever play the game of football. Not only did Tim exemplify excellence on the field during his storied career, in both college and the pros, but he continues to represent excellence in every area of his life. He is a role model for fans of the sport everywhere, and it just seems befitting that we would lead with such an incredible Pro Football Hall of Famer and person in these two unique collectibles."

"Dolphin's creative mission was to elevate this art to a level that has not yet been achieved for any athlete so far in this space," comments Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "Inspired by the truly legendary careers of Tim, Earl and Doak, we set out to make these collectibles worthy of an icon. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the results and how Shane Griffin and the Reference team were able to capture two very different, powerful tributes to Tim Brown's career."

Hall of Fame Football legend Tim Brown comments, "Participating in this unique artform was unlike anything I've experienced before. The artist was able to convey some of the most emotional parts of my journey and best memories and communicate them powerfully in the NFT. I am excited and enthusiastic about this new way to connect with fans and begin to share the story of the H2H Legends, and I hope to do more in the future."

The Tim Brown 1-of-1 NFT offering also unlocks three special "In Real Life" bonuses: a surprise virtual meet-and-greet call from Tim to the auction winner's person of choice, a personalized piece of memorabilia, and two tickets to a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony of the winner's choosing.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multiuse sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) - Get Report is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

About Elite Team Holdings, LLC

Elite Team Holdings, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a sponsorship and brand management company established to promote the H2H concept for the benefit of the H2H legends and their families by telling the story of this group of athletes, who both won a Heisman Trophy and were enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Elite will produce original content and pursue sponsorship and branding opportunities around the H2H platform. The founders of Elite have also established The H2H Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to positively impacting communities and charitable causes around the country. Reference to Heisman or Pro Football Hall of Fame in this communication is strictly for descriptive and informational purposes only and should not be construed as an endorsement from, recommendation by, or affiliation with those entities.

