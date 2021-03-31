NYC area business continuity expert shares data backup best practices, including tips for endpoint security and compliance--in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity and business continuity expert discusses backup best practices on World Backup Day in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first urges readers to celebrate the day by using the coming month to implement backup best practices.

The author goes on to share backup tips, such as the 3-2-1 rule, backup automation, testing backups, and encryption. She also encourages business leaders to document backup policies and procedures, capture endpoint data, and adjust policies to ensure compliance.

"Reliable backups are a critical factor in defending your business from ransomware, natural disasters, and other hazards," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, " Celebrate World Backup Day with Data Backup Best Practices"

Capture the Endpoints"In the old days, the server room stored the bulk of an organization's data. Now, businesses store data in a wide variety of places, from work PCs and servers to the cloud and mobile devices. In addition, many companies support remote work and BYOD policies, adding potentially thousands of endpoints to the mix."

Adjust Backup Policies to Ensure Compliance"Backup policies need to work hand in hand with retention policies mandated by privacy regulations. Regulatory compliance can affect how long you retain copies of your backups and even the medium used to store them."

Implement Data Backup Best PracticesThe business continuity experts at eMazzanti help business leaders implement backup strategies tailored to their needs. From ensuring regulatory compliance to addressing data wherever it lives, they have it covered.

