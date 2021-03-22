Celebrate The Great American Takeout And Support CORE® On March 24

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give yourself an excuse to take a break from the kitchen and help a great cause with the Great American Takeout. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, your decision to let someone else do the cooking could provide financial support for CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that offers financial help to food and beverage employees with children. The Great American Takeout is a national celebration that supports the food and beverage industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. To participate, simply enjoy a meal from your favorite restaurant on March 24.

Additionally, Smithfield Culinary is ensuring that your order can give back too. This year to make your industry support go even further, just snap and share a photo of your meal with the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, and Smithfield Culinary will donate ten dollars to CORE. The American food company also supported CORE with last year's Great American Takeout. Show this generous CORE partner some appreciation and tag @smithfieldculinary on Instagram.

"It is heartbreaking to see the devastating effects the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry. However, the quick adaptations and resiliency to keep going serve as a constant inspiration for all of us in the community," said Chip Morgan, Director of Marketing at Smithfield Foods. "Smithfield Culinary is honored to be a part of The Great American Takeout again to support not only beloved restaurants across the country but the hardworking people operating behind the scenes to bring them to life."

"The Great American Takeoutis a wonderful opportunity for communities to show their support of food and beverage employees, who continue to serve us throughout these challenging times," said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "We are also thrilled to have the generous support of Smithfield Culinary for this year's event. Their contributions will allow us to continue our mission of bridging the financial gap for food and beverage employees with children."

"Schedules have never been busier but ordering food to go has become the norm during this past year. Technology has made online ordering easier than ever," added Bennett. "Don't forget your meal counts on March 24."

For more information about CORE, visit COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees ( CORE) CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped close to 1,100 families in 49 states. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 14,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly. ®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Smithfield CulinaryWith a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield ® and Margherita ®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc., the world's largest pork processor and largest hog producer in the United States. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com.

