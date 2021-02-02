Celebrate National Pizza Pie Day (February 9) With Round Table Pizza® And Receive A Free Upgrade To Stuffed Crust

Customers must use Round Table Pizza's Royal Rewards app to score the free stuffed crust deal. Valid for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers always get the royal treatment at Round Table Pizza® and on National Pizza Pie Day ( Tuesday, February 9, 2021), users of Round Table's Royal Rewards app can score a FREE stuffed crust upgrade on large pizzas. *Offer valid at participating locations only. Valid for app users only.

Crafted with three kinds of real, dairy-fresh California cheese, Round Table's stuffed crust is a fan favorite. The Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards app features seamless online ordering and allows users to earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Users receive 6 free twists for signing up and a free Personal Pizza with drink purchase on their birthday. Royal Rewards can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

Round Table Pizza® has more than 410 restaurants across the United States. Learn more and order online at Round Table Pizza .

* Cannot be combined with any other offers. Delivery prices may vary. Valid at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery on February 9, 2021.

About Round Table Pizza®Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise .

