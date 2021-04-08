Celebrate Earth Day In Asheville By Reducing Water Consumption

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, understands the need for preserving the earth's finite resources. In recognition of Earth Day, which officially takes place on April 22, Four Seasons Plumbing encourages Asheville residents to focus on water conservation.

"Water is one of the easiest resources to waste without notice," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "It is certainly a resource that we take for granted most of the time. We may take a 30-minute shower to unwind from a stressful day or leave the water running while washing dishes.

"All this is wasting a valuable resource, but we don't notice it because we never think of water as a finite thing. With the exception of an emergency situation, most of us have never ran out of water. So, it isn't a top-of-mind issue for many homeowners."

There are several ways that an individual can reduce water consumption on a regular basis. Limiting the amount of time in the shower is one effective way.

According to the EPA, an eight-minute shower can use more than 16 gallons of water. Over the course of a year in the United States, more than one trillion gallons of water is used from taking showers alone.

Another method to conserve water is to install high-efficiency plumbing fixtures in your house. Installing these fixtures can not only save you money, but it can also help reduce your water and energy consumption.

"Some high-efficiency fixtures, such as low-flow toilets, have been installed in most new homes since 2011," Rose said. "They use as little as one gallon per flush. That is much lower than the conventional toilet, which uses 3.5 gallons."

WaterSense fixtures are recommended by the EPA and are proven to reduce water. According to the EPA, WaterSense faucets can reduce the water used in sinks by at least 20%.

"Small things like taking shorter showers or turning the water off while we rub soap on our hands can help cut down on water use," said Rose. "Sometimes, it is the little things that can make a big difference for the planet."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

About Four Seasons PlumbingFour Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-earth-day-in-asheville-by-reducing-water-consumption-301264543.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing