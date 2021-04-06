Celebrate 420 With Old Pal Grow Your Own Kits

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Pal cannabis community has good reason to celebrate the circle of life, as the process and harvest of their potent plants bring value flower to the masses.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Pal cannabis community has good reason to celebrate the circle of life, as the process and harvest of their potent plants bring value flower to the masses. Their farmers practice cultivation everyday surrounded by fields of plants that breathe energy into the buds customers have come to love and enjoy. Now the brand is extending that experience through a home-grow autoflowering kit with help from the celebrated cultivator, Ladybug Farms .

To celebrate everyone's favorite weedy holiday, Grow Your Own kits are available in one powerful hybrid variety, Tri-Cross. These plants are 28 to 40 days old and already halfway through their life cycle when purchased from participating delivery or dispensary partners. Each plant comes in an Old Pal decorated one-gallon pot so they've even taken the guesswork out of transplanting. They will be available across California at select dispensaries and DTC via Dreamy Delivery in NorCal and HighNow Delivery in SoCal.

"At Old Pal, we believe in having a close connection with the cannabis plant and wanted to offer our customers a first-hand experience of what that feels like. We know that this plant is special and we wanted to share the magic of growing your own cannabis with all the folks in our community," added Old Pal CEO, Rusty Willenkin.

These plants will already be feeding on nutrient-dense soil when they arrive and Ladybug Farms will also include some tips, tricks, care instructions along with an Old Pal growing playlis t offering inspiration for both plant and grower to inspire a healthy yield. Given the right environment and their simple instructions, buyers can expect an exciting 30-45 days as their buds grow dense and potent. Any good farmer knows Mother Nature doesn't offer guarantees, but the result should produce an enjoyable half to one ounce of fresh, smokeable flower grown to be shared responsibly in the Old Pal way.

About Old PalOld Pal is a multistate cannabis lifestyle company focused on providing value to consumers who seek quality products and trusted consistency. Through strategic collaborations within the industry, the brand has established high quality, dependable production and distribution. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; a space curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture. Visit https://oldpal.com and https://oldpalprivisions.com to learn more. For media inquiries contact: dustin@oldpal.com .

