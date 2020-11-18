Celanese Launches POM ECO-B As Mass-Balance Bio-Based Option For Existing Products

Demand for materials with renewable content and lower environmental impact is growing across customer segments. Celanese Corporation (CE) - Get Report, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today launched a sustainable polyacetal (POM) product offering known as POM ECO-B to support the growing demand.

POM ECO-B allows customers to realize reduction in carbon dioxide emission in their end-use products and advance toward their renewable content goals. Celanese believes that this offering has a strong value proposition for customers in the automotive, consumer products and medical device industries where footprint reduction or renewable content is important.

Celanese's POM ECO-B contains up to 97% bio-content via a mass-balance approach as certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC+). It reduces carbon dioxide footprint per kilogram of POM polymer by more than half without any impact on properties or need for requalification.

"Celanese is committed to enhancing our specialty materials product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in sustainable product developments. Today's launch of Celanese POM ECO-B is yet another example of our focus on developing functionalized grades that meet rigorous technical specifications while offering eco-friendly content options for customers," said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials, Celanese.

Product Availability & ContactsTo further discuss POM ECO-B, please reach out to a Celanese commercial representative via the following regional email contacts:

For more information on product features and benefits, please visit the following website: https://www.celanese.com/engineered-materials/products/Hostaform-POM--Celcon-POM/hostaform-pom-eco-b.

For additional information regarding Celanese's sustainability efforts and products, visit https://www.celanese.com/sustainability/.

