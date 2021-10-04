Celanese Announces Price Increase For Acetate Tow

Celanese Corporation (CE) - Get Celanese Corporation Report, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades sold globally by $ 0.40/kg or € 0.34/kg. This price increase will be effective for orders shipped on or after October 18, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.

"Over the past 18 months, the entire industry has been confronted with a great number of challenges which structurally impact all producers. New regulatory and legislative restrictions have increased the complexity of manufacturing and portfolio requirements, leading to high utilization rates; logistics complexities including equipment and operator availability have added cost and lead-time uncertainties; and major production costs have risen sharply in response to sector demand, conversions and availability," said Harald Bruggeman, Vice President Commercial, Acetate Tow, for Celanese. "In order to continue to provide the supply chain security that our acetate tow customers value, it is necessary to increase prices to overcome the impact of these structural changes. Celanese's commitment to the acetate tow business ensures that we will continue to invest in the necessary assets, innovation and effective services that our valued customers rely upon."

Customers are encouraged to contact their account manager for additional information.

