Celanese Announces Price Increase For Acetate Tow

Celanese Corporation (CE) - Get Report, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades sold globally by up to 5 percent. This price increase will be effective for orders shipped on or after January 1, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.

"To aid in securing sustainability of the Celanese acetate tow business, it is paramount that we increase prices and offset declines. Celanese is committed to our acetate tow business as we continue to invest in manufacturing assets, innovation and service in order to position the company as the strategic partner of choice for our customers," said Marcel van Amerongen, Vice President, Acetate Tow, for Celanese.

Customers are encouraged to contact their account manager for additional information.

