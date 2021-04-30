CEIA USA Introduces OPENGATE™, A Revolutionary New Weapons Detection System

TWINSBURG, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, Ltd., a premier provider of security screening equipment, today announced the availability of OPENGATE™, the new generation of weapons detection system characterized by an open structure that quickly provides automatic and unprecedented screening of people with purses, backpacks and luggage for mass casualty shooting weapons detection. Weighing only 25 pounds, its lightweight, portable design installs in less than 1 minute with simple turn on and go operation. This fast, easy setup requires no setting and assembly of mechanical and electrical parts, including no mechanical or electrical connection in its passageway, therefore there are no cords or obstacles between its two pillars to step or trip over.

Game Day at Record Speed

With over 50 years in metal detection and electromagnetics experience and billions of people screened every year, CEIA is constantly evolving and innovating security screening solutions. OPENGATE provides a near-zero low nuisance alarm rate on personal, non-threat items compared with any other detection system available today. Overall, OPENGATE is a detection device that prevents the access of mass casualty shooting weapons in protected areas with minimum or no impact on the checkpoint transit flow and throughout. This very high transit rate and extreme threat item discrimination allows the inspection of people, along with their personal items and carry-on bags with zero or minimum waiting time and secondary screening costs. With OPENGATE, individuals can go ahead and keep their bags on them since there is no need for the divestiture of non-threat items such as cell phones, tablets, metal water/beverage/sunscreen bottles, cases, tobacco tins, and more.

Keep Them Safe While You Keep Them Moving

OPENGATE's extreme portability allows fast relocation of the gate, offering the most suitable solution for places where the checkpoint must be moved from obstructions after use. Its structure makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor operations, and in all environmental conditions that are compatible with security screening operations. OPENGATE is very easy to use with the acoustic and optical signals located at the top of each of the two pillars for simultaneous go/no-go status and alarm indications. Detection and signaling parameters can be easily set and managed via the exclusive OPENGATE app, designed for smartphones or tablets based on Android or iOS operating systems.

Key features include:

Extremely high throughput with near-zero nuisance alarms.

Easy to relocate and quick to setup - weighs 25 pounds and takes less than 1 minute to install.

Detection Target - high caliber assault weapons and other large mass casualty metal threats.

OPENGATE App - easily set detection and signaling parameters via smartphone or tablets based on either Android or iOS operating systems.

App - easily set detection and signaling parameters via smartphone or tablets based on either Android or iOS operating systems. Applications include stadiums, arenas, theaters, theme parks, schools, buildings, convention centers, shopping malls, airport and port terminal entrances, and museums; in general all places open to the public including guests, visitors, and students characterized by high access flow, in continuous or limited in time.

Indoor and Outdoor Operations.

About CEIA USACEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceia-usa-introduces-opengate-a-revolutionary-new-weapons-detection-system-301281361.html

SOURCE CEIA USA