CEFALY Technology Introduces Upgrade Program, Extends To 90-Day Return Policy

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology (CEFALY) today announced the introduction of its upgrade program, allowing customers to trade in their existing device for a credit towards its newest device, the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced. Additionally, they extended their return policy from 60 to 90 days. Both initiatives represent CEFALY's dedication to listening to customer feedback.

Existing customers in the United States can easily upgrade their device in three steps:

Contact CEFALY Customer Service to confirm program eligibility and begin the trade-in process Mail in old CEFALY device with the prepaid return label provided by Customer Service Once Customer Service confirms receipt of the old device, they will provide a coupon code for the trade-in value off the price of a CEFALY DUAL Enhanced

Current users can save up to $75 with an eligible trade-in. Complete program details are available at https://www.cefaly.com/device-trade-in.

"We heard customers when they expressed a desire to upgrade their devices," said Jennifer Trainor-McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "By instituting this we can continue helping our customers fight migraine with the newest technology available."

CEFALY is also listening closely to the professional community: "The preventive treatment requires twenty minutes nightly for three months [to be effective]," said Dr. Stewart Tepper, Director of the Dartmouth Headache Center. Clinical data also supports this feedback, reporting it can take up to three months to see results with the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced. As a result, CEFALY has extended from a 60 to a 90-day return policy. This extension is open to customers globally.

CEFALY Technology is the maker of the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced, the FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY DUAL Enhanced is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the Trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options -- a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes. The next-generation CEFALY DUAL Enhanced launched May 25, 2021, and is now available starting at $379 at www.CEFALY.com .

About CEFALY TechnologyCEFALY Technology is a Belgium based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide the migraine community with forward-thinking treatments that are drug-free and clinically-proven to relieve and prevent future attacks.

