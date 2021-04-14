Cedar Oaks Wellness Center Now Open

Cedar Oaks Wellness Center announces the grand opening of its treatment center for alcohol and drug addiction in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Oaks Wellness Center has opened the doors to its treatment center for alcohol and drug addiction to the community of Cincinnati.

Located on 120 acres of forest and open space and comprised of a team of licensed addiction professionals, Cedar Oaks Wellness Center strives to provide a safe and peaceful environment for individuals to begin their recovery. Their 26-bed, CARF-accredited facility offers premier residential and detox treatment programs designed to give individuals luxurious and personalized attention.

In addition to treating specific alcohol and drug addictions, their full spectrum of treatment services includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), relapse prevention services, a detoxification program, and more. By offering a wide range of services, their team hopes to serve members of the community at every stage of their recovery. By providing trusted, non-judgmental treatment, Cedar Oaks Wellness Center hopes to equip individuals with the tools they need to navigate their futures safely and with confidence.

Interested individuals and families can learn more about the services Cedar Oaks Wellness Center offers at their Cincinnati center by visiting their website at cedaroakswellness.com.

