Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman Is Featured Guest For International Theme Park Services I'M4FUN Podcast Airing Live On December 16

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (FUN) - Get Report, a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman will be the featured guest for the International Theme Park Services, Inc. (ITPS) I'M4FUN Podcast, airing live from 10-11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Mr. Zimmerman's interview will be hosted by Dennis "Mr. Theme Park" Speigel, ITPS founder and CEO. During each ITPS I'M4FUN Podcast, Mr. Speigel engages his industry colleagues in a fun, entertaining, and motivating dialogue, diving into behind-the-scenes stories and uncovering insights that touch upon every aspect of the theme park industry.

Guests may register for the podcast by visiting the ITPS website ( http://www.interthemepark.com/), then clicking on " I'M4FUN Podcast" and "Click here to register," or, click on the following URL to register directly: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mzQ0OfhNRhy8PzejidNYNg. For those unable to listen to the live podcast, ITPS will post a podcast replay on its website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (FUN) - Get Report, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

About ITPS

International Theme Park Services, Inc. ("ITPS") has been a leader in the theme park and amusement industry since 1983, providing practical knowledge and hands-on experience to leisure and attendance-driven facilities. The company has worked on more than 500 projects in over 50 countries, and maintains a highly knowledgeable, creative, and cooperative team with over 250 years of experience combined. As leisure development consultants, ITPS offers the critical steps needed to develop a project, including feasibility analysis, concept design, master-planning, schematic design, design development, pre-opening operations planning, ride selection and procurement, and on-going management. More information on ITPS can be found at http://www.interthemepark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005119/en/