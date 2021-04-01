CED Statement On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) released the following statement regarding voting laws under consideration in states around the country: The Committee for Economic...

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) released the following statement regarding voting laws under consideration in states around the country:

The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board strongly believes that transparent, fair, and accessible elections are fundamental to the confidence of US citizens in their government and its leadership, and to the long-term health of the US economy. State election laws that make it harder for citizens to exercise their right to vote directly violate the most basic tenet of democracy. It is incumbent upon election officials on the national and state level to work together across party lines to guarantee that election laws are designed to ensure elections with credible, reliable results, broad participation, and not designed to limit American's ability to vote.

