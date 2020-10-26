CED Honors Six Business Leaders Exemplifying Leadership In Challenging Times

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) will host its 2020 Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration, which will honor six business leaders who have answered the call for...

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) will host its 2020 Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration, which will honor six business leaders who have answered the call for leadership in their companies and communities during these challenging times. CED's Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration is one of the business community's premier events and recognizes the importance of business leadership to help solve the nation's most pressing economic issues such as health care, education, inclusion, and sustainable economic growth.

"The disruptive impact of COVID-19 has made it all the more important to recognize and honor leadership during these unprecedented times," said Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "Amid the tremendous challenges facing our nation, this group of preeminent business executives is charting an exemplary path forward for their companies, the communities in which they operate, and the nation."

This year's award recipients are:

Kathy J. Warden , Chairman, CEO, and President of Northrop Grumman Corporation, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award.

, Chairman, CEO, and President of Northrop Grumman Corporation, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award. Award presented by David Abney, Executive Chairman and Former CEO of UPS.

Marillyn Hewson , Executive Chairman of Lockheed Martin Corporation, who will receive the Peter G. Peterson Business Statesmanship Award.

, Executive Chairman of Lockheed Martin Corporation, who will receive the Peter G. Peterson Business Statesmanship Award. Award presented by Julie Sweet , CEO of Accenture.

, CEO of Accenture. Edward W. Stack , Chairman & CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award.

, Chairman & CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award. Award presented by Mark King, Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell Corp.

Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier , President and CEO of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award.

, President and CEO of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award. Award presented by Debra A. Cafaro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ventas, Inc.

Gary Norcross , Chairman, President, and CEO of FIS, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award.

, Chairman, President, and CEO of FIS, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award. Award presented by Ellen R. Alemany, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of CIT Group.

Vicki Hollub , President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award.

, President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental, who will receive the Corporate Citizenship Award. Award presented by Alan Murray , CEO of Fortune Media.

About the Corporate Citizenship AwardThe Award recognizes executives who are actively engaged in supporting and expanding extraordinary corporate social responsibility practices. The Award also recognizes leaders who show a strong commitment to advocating for public policy in the nation's long-term interest, including economic growth, educational excellence, sustainability, corporate governance, innovation, and competitiveness.

About the Business Statesmanship AwardThe Award was established in honor of Peter G. Peterson, CED's longest-serving Trustee. The Award recognizes corporate executives who champion issues in the interest of the public good, and who hold themselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

About the HonoreesTo learn more about this year's honorees, visit our Awards Celebration website and watch the Leadership in Challenging Times discussion series. In these conversations, honorees speak about the unprecedented challenges facing our nation, and how they are helping chart a path forward for both their companies and the communities in which they operate.

About CED The Committee for Economic Development is the Public Policy Center of The Conference Board that delivers well-researched analysis and non-partisan, reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

