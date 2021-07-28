CECO Environmental To Present Virtually At The Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference And The Midwest IDEAS Conference In August

DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4 th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.CECOEnviro.com. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Additionally, management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Virtual Conference on August 26 th. The presentation can be accessed on the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com and on the IDEAS conference website www.IDEASconferences.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTALCECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.CECOEnviro.com.

Company Contact: Matthew EcklChief Financial Officer888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact: Steven Hooser or Hala ElsherbiniThree Part Advisors214-872-2710 Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

