CDS Named Multi-Vendor Services Provider Of The Year At Annual Storage Awards

EATONTOWN, N.J. and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced it has won the "Multi-Vendor Services Provider of the Year" award at the annual Storage Awards, known as the "Storries."

The multi-vendor services (MVS) category is growing in prominence as more CIOs and IT leaders realize its impact in extending the value of their data center infrastructures and preserving resources while they tackle various digital modernization initiatives. MVS services such as data migration, data erasure, and asset decommissioning have enabled enterprises to accelerate key initiatives that drive their businesses forward.

CDS and its Raytrix MVS platform extend a full suite of capabilities to a wide range of different OEM hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage systems to the most popular server and networking products. CDS partners with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis in a complementary fashion rather than competing against them the way third-party maintenance companies (TPMs) do.

Now in their 18th year, the Storries are unveiled at a premier storage industry event that recognizes the achievements of key individuals and organizations in the global data storage industry. Selected by readers of Storage Magazine, winners were unveiled at the awards ceremony held in London on October 7, 2021.

Dan Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "Our approach to helping our partners work with their enterprise customers to maintain their data centers has spurred a wave of growth for CDS and helped leading OEMs keep more data center customers satisfied as they take the next steps in their modernization journeys. The industry recognition that MVS is now getting demonstrates the value it adds to organizations and is a key differentiator for both end users and OEMs. I am quite proud of the CDS team for bringing this value proposition to so many data centers."

Stuart Leigh, Editor at Storage Magazine, said, "MVS has been a game-changer in data centers around the world. It has been vital to the health and growth of many enterprise customers and the ability of the leading product vendors to provide paths for their customers to modernize and stretch their budget dollars. CDS' mission to provide organizations with a single view into their data centers through its Raytrix MVS platform is helping the company rise above traditional maintenance providers."

For more information on CDS's MVS capabilities, visit https://www.cds.net / .

About CDSCDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

