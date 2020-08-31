CDK Global Introduces New BDC Software That Offers Automotive Dealerships Efficient Management Of Online Leads

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the launch of BDC Pro, a new addition to its Elead ecosystem.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the launch of BDC Pro, a new addition to its Elead ecosystem. BDC Pro provides a standardized 90-day lead nurturing program designed to manage the full cycle of internet leads for automotive dealerships that use Elead as their CRM provider.

The solution offers dealers an operating model that is efficient and fully integrated inside the Elead CRM. Dealerships can deliver a better experience by engaging online shoppers with consistent, productive conversations while giving their sales staff more time to focus on providing a VIP experience to guests in the showroom.

BDC Pro handles first responses, workflow, task management, delivery of confirmed appointments, warm handoffs, and no-show follow up. The program has a support network that consists of trained agents for follow-up activities, plus a team of sales operation consultants that help dealerships identify successes and areas of opportunity to improve appointment traffic and gain competitive market share.

"Our vision for the future of BDC is to continuously evolve to keep dealership needs central to the solutions we offer," said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, CRM, and Layered Applications. "As the economy continues to reopen, competition is at an all-time high, and dealers are hyper-focused on expense management. BDC Pro gives them the ability to take advantage of every opportunity, get more showroom appointments, and close deals quickly and efficiently. That's crucial right now."

BDC Pro gives dealers an affordable way to access a large pool of professionally trained live agents that work as an extension of the in-house dealership sales team. BDC Pro agents are assigned follow-up workflows and tasks based on their training level and skill set to provide superior coverage and lead handling.

It is designed for short- and long-term follow-up strategies for online inquiries with a robust cadence of live calls, texts, and emails. BDC Pro accelerates lead conversions by using advanced software technology to deliver messages at the time most optimal to trigger a response from the auto shopper. Every workflow and task completion is connected to the customer record, giving instant visibility into the full history of communications with the car buyer and detailed notes on the interactions.

BDC Pro is currently available in the U.S. Learn more about BDC Pro or request an expert sales consultation.

About Elead CRM

As part of the CDK Global portfolio of solutions, Elead CRM integrates its retail solutions around a dealer's culture, processes, and systems to aggregate data into a single view of the customer across the entire business - streamlining the customer lifecycle to deliver a personal experience every time. Helping more than 5,000 dealerships nationwide, including six of the top 10 dealer groups, Elead CRM helps dealers operate more profitably and gain a business advantage with sales, service and marketing operations tied back to the CRM.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

