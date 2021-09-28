CDC Foundation Launches COVID-19 And Influenza Vaccine Resource Hub

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation is announcing the launch of its new Vaccine Resource Hub—an online platform that will provide access to hundreds of free and accurate resources about COVID-19 and influenza immunization. The new site, located at www.vaccineresourcehub.org, will support individuals and organizations working to increase vaccine confidence and acceptance among adults, particularly in Black, Latino/a/x and other historically marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, leading to sharp increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the unvaccinated.

The Vaccine Resource Hub was developed under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) program Partnering for Vaccine Equity. Launched in 2020, the program is focused on creating partnerships with national, state, local and community-level organizations that are working to increase vaccine uptake among racial and ethnic communities that continue to have lower rates of vaccination despite being hardest hit by COVID-19.

Activities supported by the Partnering for Vaccine Equity program include combatting misinformation about COVID-19 and influenza vaccines and promoting vaccine confidence with accurate and community tailored information. Community-based organizations (CBOs) have a deep understanding of the concerns and sources of mistrust within their communities and are uniquely positioned to address questions and promote accurate information about the virus and the vaccine. The Vaccine Resource Hub website will be a critical part of CBOs' ongoing efforts and will serve as a place where they can download a wide variety of diverse and culturally relevant materials about vaccination in many languages as well as find links to other useful repositories and information. The site will also provide the opportunity for organizations to share their own outreach strategies and vaccine messaging with groups across the country. All materials uploaded to the hub will be reviewed for accuracy and relevance.

"We're so pleased to offer this Vaccine Resource Hub as a place where CBOs and the general public can find accurate and engaging information to inform their community members about vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu," said Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "The Hub will be an essential tool to support CBOs in their efforts to close the vaccination gap in communities of color, and get more people protected by these lifesaving vaccines."

Materials on the Vaccine Resource Hub are continuously being updated and expanded, and the hub will ultimately include infographics, toolkits, videos, unbranded digital assets, messaging and much more.

Federal funding for this effort is made possible through cooperative agreement 1-NH23IP922652-01-00 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) totaling $25,660,048 with 100 percent funding from HHS/CDC.

