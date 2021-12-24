CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics And KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of CD47 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next 15 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with CD47 targeting therapeutics developers, over the next 15 years. The report has provided an informed estimate of the market's evolution, during the period 2021-2035, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products.

The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the CD47 targeting therapeutics market across

[A] target disease indication (acute myeloid leukemias, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancers, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-small cell lung cancers, ovarian epithelial cancer, oral muscositis, small cell lung cancers),

[B] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules),

[C] key players and

[D] key geographical regions (US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Australia , China , India and Israel ).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, the report has provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutics?

What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders/experts in this field?

What are the evolving social media trends related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of CD47 therapeutics in the recent past?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Key Historical Events related to CD47 Targeting Therapies3.3. Application Areas3.4. Mechanism of Action3.5. Associated Side Effects and Likely Solutions3.6. Key Features3.7. Target Indications3.8. Future Outlook

4. MARKET OVERVIEW4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics: Market Landscape4.3. CD-47 Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES5.1. Abpro5.3. Apmonia Therapeutics5.4. Arch Oncology5.5. Aurigene5.6. Bristol Myers Squibb5.7. EpicentRx5.8. Forty Seven5.9. ImmuneOncia Therapeutics5.10. ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals5.11. Innovent Biologics5.12. KAHR Medical5.13. Light Chain Bioscience5.14. Morphiex5.15. Trillium Therapeutics

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Scope and Methodology6.3. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Status6.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status and Trial Registration Year6.3.4. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Phase of Development6.3.5. Analysis by Type of Sponsor6.3.6. Analysis by Target Patient Group6.3.7. Analysis by Study Type6.3.8. Analysis by Type of Masking6.3.9. Analysis by Type of Interventional Model 6.3.10. Analysis by Primary Purpose of Trial 6.3.11. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS8.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS9.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Funding and Investments

10. KEY OPINION LEADERS10.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Key Opinion Leaders

11. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. CD-47 Therapeutics: Trends on Twitter11.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets11.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter11.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter11.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter11.2.5. Most Popular Indications

12. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Methodology and Key Parameters12.3. CD-47 Therapy Developers

13. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

14. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS15.1. Chapter Overview15.2. Scope and Limitations15.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology15.4. Global CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-203515.5. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Target Indication15.6. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Type of Molecule15.7. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Geography15.8. Drug-wise Sales Forecast

16. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3iga

