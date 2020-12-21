CD PROJEKT SA CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating A Potential Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CD Projekt SA

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) (the "Company") resulting from allegations that CD Projekt may have issued materially misleading information to their shareholders and investing public.

On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that " Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title." The Market Insider report also quoted the Company's co-CEO stating during an analyst call that "[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game," and "[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.49 per ADR, or 15%, to close at $18.50 per ADR on December 18, 2020.

