CCTV : CMG's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Presents Magnificent Visual Feast

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Media Group (CMG)'s highly-anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was aired Tuesday night, presenting a magnificent visual feast to global audiences with nearly 30 exquisite artistic performances.

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Media Group (CMG)'s highly-anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was aired Tuesday night, presenting a magnificent visual feast to global audiences with nearly 30 exquisite artistic performances.

&amp;amp;#160;

The gala consisting of three chapters, offered a blend of traditional elements and advanced technologies, showcasing a panoramic picture of Chinese culture and history. It was simultaneously broadcast overseas for the first time.

The first part of the gala, themed "Moon rises to Mid-Autumn," attracted audience with various elements of traditional Chinese culture. It includes songs of a traditional Chinese poem about the Mid-Autumn Festival and modern songs integrated with traditional Chinese styles to show affection for the country and family, and songs praising dream seekers.

The second part, themed "Moon and Hometown" includes 12 songs to show people's nostalgia, a sentiment rooted deep within a nation's spirit, and affection to the motherland. In this part, a song named "Nostalgia" showed every Chinese people's homesickness.

Themed "the full moon and the realization of dreams", the third part of the TV gala included singing and dancing performances and the presence of Olympic champions and gifts from the space.

The three-part gala was recorded earlier this month in Xichang, capital of the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province and home to the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, and presented on a 360-degree stage, the largest of its kind in the show's history.

The main stage was inspired by the Big Dipper, a constellation of the seven brightest stars of the larger constellation Ursa Major, and China's own global navigation satellite system, BeiDou, named after the Big Dipper asterism, symbolizing best wishes for happiness, reunion, companionship, and coexistence.

Featuring space elements, it spotlighted people who have devoted themselves to the development of China's aerospace industry.

Since the gala was first broadcast live by China Central Television (CCTV) in 1991, it has become overwhelmingly popular among the Chinese diaspora and is now one of the most popular festive TV shows with hundreds of millions annual viewers worldwide.

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which is Sept. 21 this year.

Link: https://youtu.be/f3pnOi7aaXc

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-cmgs-mid-autumn-festival-gala-presents-magnificent-visual-feast-301382402.html

SOURCE CCTV+