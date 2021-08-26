CCNY Appoints Carmen Renee' Green, MD And Health Policy Expert, New Dean Of CUNY School Of Medicine

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Carmen Renee' Green , M.D., a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, is the new dean of the CUNY School of Medicine (CSOM) at The City College of New York. She is the second dean of the Harlem-based medical school established in 2015 in partnership with Bronx-based St. Barnabas Hospital (a part of the SBH Health System).

The CUNY School of Medicine is an expansion of City College's Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, which was founded in 1973. The medical school houses a novel 7-year BS/MD program and one of the oldest physician assistant programs in the US. It is the only school in the US that has eliminated the MCAT as a barrier to access to medical careers and integrates medical education within the undergraduate curriculum. It is the only public medical school in Manhattan and is known for producing excellent and diverse health professionals who are leaders in providing primary care and serving in health professional shortage areas.

"The CUNY School of Medicine at City College is one of our great contributions to New York society and I am thrilled that it is poised to benefit from the visionary leadership of Carmen Green," said Dr. Vincent Boudreau , president of The City College. "Dr. Green comes at a pivotal time in our national deliberations about public health and the need to serve the whole people. Her background positions the School of Medicine to be a critical voice in that conversation."

Green joins CSOM from Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan, one of the world's premier research universities with 19 schools and colleges nationally ranked for excellence in education, research, and clinical care. Green, tenured at U-Michigan, is a pain medicine physician and anesthesiologist.

While at U-Michigan she held several senior faculty positions including:

Professor, Anesthesiology (Medical School);

Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology (Medical School);

Professor, Health Management and Policy (School of Public Health);

Faculty Associate, Program for Research on Black Americans at the Research Center for Group Dynamics (Institute for Social Research);

Faculty Associate, Institute for Health Policy and Innovation; and

The inaugural Associate Vice President and Associate Dean for Health Equity and Inclusion.

At U-Michigan, Green completed an anesthesiology residency and pain medicine fellowship. She is considered one of the top pain doctors in the country by US News and World Reports and a top doctor and anesthesiologist. She provided care for patients at Michigan Medicine's Back and Pain Center.

Green's health policy and research interests focus on pain, disparities, and the social determinants of health. She is also an expert in minority and women's health, aging, and diversity in academic medicine. Dr. Green was also the Director of the Healthier Black Elders Center at the NIH-funded Michigan Center for Urban African American Aging Research. Her published articles focused on the "unequal burden of pain" shouldered by minorities and race-based disparities in hospital security calls, and are considered foundational.

A graduate of U-M Flint (BS) and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine (MD), Green is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society. As a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy fellow at the National Academies, she worked in the US Senate on the Health Education Labor & Pensions Committee and the Children & Families Subcommittee where she was instrumental in developing the National Pain Care Policy Act, included in the Affordable Care Act and passed by the US Congress (2010).

Among Green's numerous honors for community and scientific service are the John Liebeskind Pain Management Research Award and the Elizabeth Narcessian Award for Outstanding Educational Achievements. She was the inaugural Mayday Pain and Society fellow, a Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine fellow, and a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America. She serves on advisory boards for the NIH, US Secretary for Health and Human Service, and American Cancer Society and is frequently invited to speak to national and international audiences including at the Rockefeller Foundation's Bellagio Conference Center in Italy.

Green will also be the Anna and Irving Brodsky Medical Professor and Professor in CCNY's Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership . She takes up her appointment as CSOM Dean in Oct. 2021.

