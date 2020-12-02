CCAPP Partners With Evidence-based Practices Expert Dr. John W. Herdman To Provide Updated Counseling Methods For "Valuable Pathways To Change"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Section 1115, states institute reforms that go beyond the regular routines of medical care where they focus on evidence-based therapy that brings better health outcomes and quality of life improvements. So, what is "evidence-based" practice? According to Geoff Wilson of R1 Learning, "It's the practice and treatment that's been scientifically tested and subjected to clinical judgment and determined to be appropriate for the treatment of a given individual, population, or problem area." (Wilson, 2020) These evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders (SUDs) have been essential in laying the foundation for implementing healthy behavior outcomes. Section 1115 is critical in continuing the use of waivers that make broad changes in Medicaid to first and foremost, "…help states address the opioid epidemic as well as broader behavioral health initiatives." (Hinton, Musumeci, Rudowitz, Antonisse, Hall, 2019)

Treatments for substance use disorders have been developed through breakthrough practices and specialty programs that specifically focus on cognitive behavioral therapy. It is through publications from individuals like John W. Herdman, PH.D., LADC, that deliver exceptional and revolutionizing information that teaches counselors that they can truly impact and instill positive change and growth to struggling communities. CCAPP, CEO and President, Pete Nielsen believes that, "It is our mission to share individuals who we believe are critical components that further raise advocacy for the recovery field. Sharing such valuable works will hopefully eliminate the devastating effects of addiction."

Dr. Herdman is a licensed psychologist and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with over 46 years of school, military, counseling, and consulting experience. His professional training primarily emphasizes cognitive behavior therapy with solution-focused approaches to help clients through their everyday living especially with addictions of all kinds. He is the owner of Parallels in Lincoln, Nebraska. Parallels is a private out-patient mental health and substance use treatment clinic. In his published book, Global Criteria: The 12 Core Functions of the Substance Abuse Counselor (7 th Edition), Dr. Herdman provides vital information that reflects standards that are necessary, important, and critical for the protection of the public (individual clients and counselors). This information pertains to the global criteria and domain tasks used by the ICRC (International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium) to evaluate applicants for certification or licensure as substance abuse counselors. His publications relate to California counselors for SUDs because it is the core of what they must learn to adopt evidence-based therapy practices. Simply stated, "'Best practices' research identifies cognitive-behavioral theory as perhaps the theory with the most promising efficacy in the field of substance abuse treatment." (Dr. Herdman, 2018) Dr. Herdman's publication using the 12 Core Functions reflects best practices and includes step by step lesson plans that are closely associated with Section 1115's goal of better health outcomes and quality of life improvements. It is through publications such as Dr. Herdman's that will bring forth the positive and productive change necessary that is affordable and accessible for both counselors, certifiers, but most importantly, communities.

CCAPP's mission is to promote excellence in the delivery of services focused on substance use and its associated problems by providing the highest level of advocacy, competence, and ethics among programs and professionals. "Education is the key to competency and at the core of our mission and so it is with great pride to partner with Dr. Herdman and his expertise and his educational publications. Dr. Herdman's publications thoroughly educate students in the core tasks of being a counselor and assist instructors with his easy to understand writings that adhere to helping our current opioid epidemic," said CCAPP, Vice President of Education and strategic development, Kristina Padilla.

About CCAPP

CCAPP is the largest statewide consortium of community-based profit and non-profit substance use disorder treatment agencies and addiction focused professionals, providing services to over 100,000 California residents annually in residential, outpatient, and private practice settings. It is our mission to inspire excellence and promote change through our focus on membership, advocacy, and governance. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ccapp.us/

Media Contact:

Pete Nielsen, CCAPP, President & CEO

Tel: 800-564-5927, Ext. 116

pete@ccapp.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccapp-partners-with-evidence-based-practices-expert-dr-john-w-herdman-to-provide-updated-counseling-methods-for-valuable-pathways-to-change-301185084.html

SOURCE California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals