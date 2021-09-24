CC Metals & Alloys, LLC Announces Retirement Of Plant Manager Dave Tuten After Five Distinguished Years Of Leadership At Kentucky Manufacturing Hub

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC ("CCMA") announced that Dave Tuten, Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City, KY production facility, intends to retire from the company on October 1, 2021, after five years of service. Chris Cobb, who joined CCMA in 2005 and has since worked in a variety of capacities, will succeed Mr. Tuten as Plant Manager.

"I am extremely proud of the CCMA's team's accomplishments and resiliency," said Tuten. "I am retiring from CCMA with full confidence in the company's continued performance, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to Mr. Cobb and setting the stage for further success in the years ahead."

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, partial owners of CCMA, issued the following joint statement: "Dave represents the finest in local leadership and his guidance took this plant and this community through tough times, and he has been critical to our success. We are enormously grateful for his contribution to our organization and wish him the very best in this next chapter. Building upon the positive momentum Dave has helped us achieve, we look forward to welcoming Chris Cobbs into his new role and are confident in his experience to help propel CCMA to the next level of performance."

Earlier this month, CCMA announced it had reached a Labor Agreement with International Union, United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America and its affiliated Local Union No. 523, ensuring over 100 good-paying union jobs to Kentuckians and bolstering the region's manufacturing footprint.

About CC Metals and Alloys, LLC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calvert City, KY, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC (CCMA) is a leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel. CCMA's 400,000 square foot, ISO 9001 certified facility utilizes three submerged arc electric furnaces, which operate around-the-clock, to produce over 100,000 metric tons of various types of ferrosilicons. The company offers over 35 competitively priced products including 18 different ferrosilicons and more than 20 different magnesium ferrosilicon inoculants, which are crushed and sized on-site to meet its clients' exact specifications. Through its trading partner, Felman Trading Americas, Inc. ("FTA"), CCMA has long supplied a significant portion of the demand needs for ferrosilicon in the United States, as well as in other countries in North, Central and South Americas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ccmetals.com/

