CBTS Partners With Five9 To Launch Comprehensive Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Solution

CBTS, a leading technology provider delivering superior business outcomes, is pleased to announce a partnership with Five9 to launch an advanced Cloud Contact Center built on the Five9 platform. Five9, a leading cloud software provider for the enterprise contact center market, brings the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitates more than six billion minutes of customer call recordings annually. The partnership with Five9 allows CBTS to provide an additional solution for customers looking to move to a SaaS-based contact center platform.

"We are pleased to have CBTS as a partner with their experience in delivering enterprise voice and network," said Andy Dignan, SVP of Global Channel and Professional Services, Five9. "We believe Five9 can enhance the value they already bring to their clients. CBTS and Five9 share the same approach in ensuring that the companies are solving the customer's business objectives and providing a future-proof solution."

The new solution will give CBTS the ability to offer its clients a third option to its already strong contact center portfolio, providing additional capabilities in the following areas:

Process automation for operations - Pre-built data integrations, data visualization in real-time, and intelligent workflows—even to other business systems.

- Pre-built data integrations, data visualization in real-time, and intelligent workflows—even to other business systems. CRM integrations - Salesforce, Microsoft (Dynamics), NetSuite, Oracle (Service Cloud) and many more. Includes open REST-base API to integrate with existing systems.

- Salesforce, Microsoft (Dynamics), NetSuite, Oracle (Service Cloud) and many more. Includes open REST-base API to integrate with existing systems. Unified Communications integrations - Integrated hosted unified communications or legacy systems across any platform.

- Integrated hosted unified communications or legacy systems across any platform. Workforce management - Agent skill optimization, quality control, encrypted call recording, KPI statistics, surveys, and speech analytics.

- Agent skill optimization, quality control, encrypted call recording, KPI statistics, surveys, and speech analytics. Omni-channel engagement - Integrated channels across self-service IVR, inbound or outbound voice, chat, SMS, e-mail, mobile, and video.

With these services, CBTS integrates custom voice, networking, CRM, and ERP systems with existing web applications to empower organizations to engage customers seamlessly across all channels and personalize the user experience. Remote agents and their supervisors get a complete picture of the customer's journey and can respond at the right time and in the right context. Contact center administrators gain a single-pane-of-glass web interface to monitor and manage all contact center activity across the organization's headquarters, branch offices, and remote employee locations.

"The challenge for any organization migrating premises-based contact center operations to the cloud is ensuring all existing systems—cloud or hybrid—work together in their new environment," said Tony King, CBTS Chief Solution Architect. "Our decades of voice, network, and contact center experience give us insight for configuring each client's network to streamline operations and provide access to the existing or cloud-based apps their agents need to maximize customer engagements from the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, no matter their location."

By combining CBTS unified communications, networking solutions, and contact center expertise with the Five9 platform, clients can take advantage of custom integrations to give their organization a competitive edge:

Advanced software integrations via Five9 APIs to leverage internal applications and proprietary systems.

Streamlined support for all things voice, network, and contact center.

Integrated hosted unified communications solution and dial plan across the enterprise.

CBTS award-winning Network as a Service (NaaS) for automatic provisioning of site-to-site VPNs for increased security for authorized users and devices.

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) to accelerate remote agent access to cloud applications.

Strategic guidance and hands-on implementation from CBTS Cloud Contact Center engineers ensure that client enterprises can maximize their efforts to connect agents, SMEs, and prospects, while obtaining business objectives and delivering exceptional customer service.

"To make agents and their companies successful, we have to bring the right solutions to our clients—whether that's contact center, voice, network, or all three—to help them rise above their competition," added Greg Wheeler, CBTS Sr. Vice President of U.S. Sales and Global Programs. "Our partnership with Five9 provides another option to provide our clients an alternative solution that can solve their most critical business challenges. Adding Five9 to our portfolio allows us to integrate into countless on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments and bring the necessary customizations and integrations to solve even the most complex business objectives."

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

