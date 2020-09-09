CBS Sports And William Hill Launch First-of-its-Kind Partnership With Wide-Ranging Digital Content & Tools Ahead Of Fantasy Football Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Sports and William Hill US, the official sports betting partner for all CBS Sports platforms, today announced the rollout of wide-ranging digital content and product integrations to kick off their innovative partnership ahead of the fantasy football season.

Sports bettors and fans will have access to newly created content and offerings, including a new parlay free-to-play game, and extensive odds and data across CBS Sports Digital platforms and within editorial content and video programming. The partnership also delivers relevant educational tools such as prop and bet calculators. Many of the experiences are geared toward enabling sports fans to learn how to make picks for fun, understand sports betting markets, and then go directly to William Hill's products to complete a betting transaction seamlessly in states where William Hill is available and sports betting has been legally regulated.

"These enhanced sports betting experiences are the result of a true partnership between CBS Sports Digital and William Hill as we write a new playbook for our companies as well as the broader sports media and sports book industries," said Jeffrey Gerttula, EVP & General Manager, CBS Sports Digital. "Together, we will continue to create maximum value for sports bettors and fans by offering completely new and exciting ways to engage with upcoming sports events."

The groundbreaking betting product experiences are now rolling out across CBS Sports Digital platforms, spanning CBSSports.com, CBS Sports Fantasy, SportsLine, CBS Sports HQ, and the CBS Sports and CBS Sports Fantasy mobile apps. The William Hill mobile offerings are available in Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia.

"Our partnership is a first-of-its-kind, creating an experience geared to the sports fan and fantasy player that showcases William Hill content and products across the CBS Sports Digital landscape," said Ken Fuchs, President of Digital, William Hill US. "We're ready for fantasy football season to begin and can't wait to introduce fans to the future of sports betting while taking their game to the next level."

As previously announced, the partnership extends CBS Sports' digital leadership in the sports betting space and allows for the creation of even more relevant content across its wide array of platforms. William Hill has exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports' broad range of digital platforms, including through CBS Sports Fantasy, one of the largest fantasy platforms in the world, resulting in highly efficient customer acquisition for the sports betting company.

About CBS Sports DigitalCBS Sports Digital, a division of ViacomCBS Digital and the third largest digital sports property in the U.S., covers the full spectrum of sports, from preps to pros, and provides premium content across all digital screens. With a focus on serving fans live coverage every day, CBS Sports Digital offers exclusive access to the biggest sports events, live and on-demand video, in-depth analysis, breaking news, scores and statistics, and a wide range of fantasy games and advice. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices, CBS Sports HQ, 247Sports, MaxPreps, CBS Sports fantasy games, SportsLine, and SportsLive. ViacomCBS Digital, a division of ViacomCBS, is the world's largest publisher of premium digital content and a perennial top 10 internet company.

About William Hill PLCWilliam Hill PLC was founded in the UK in 1934, and is now one of the world's leading sports betting and gaming companies. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (WHM). For more information, visit William Hill PLC.

About William Hill USWilliam Hill US, part of FTSE-listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 150 locations across 12 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington, DC, and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

