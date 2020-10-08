CBS ArcSafe® Wins 2020 Electrical Safety Product Of The Year Award From Occupational Health And Safety Magazine

RSA-97B Remote Switch Actuator protects workers from injury in potential arc flash events and is latest of CBS ArcSafe's many awards for innovation, performance and safety

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outstanding performance, innovation and lifesaving ability of CBS ArcSafe's RSA-97B remote switch actuator for the Square D Model 4 motor control center (MCC) earned the prestigious 2020 Electrical Safety Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health and Safety magazine. CBS ArcSafe is the world's number-one manufacturer of remote racking and switching devices for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. This is the sixth industry award the company has earned over the past few years.

"We are thrilled Occupational Health and Safety recognized the performance, ease-of-use and lifesaving ability of CBS ArcSafe products," says Ashley Ledbetter, President, CBS Power Products. "Our reason for being is to protect people and assets from the dangers of Arc Flash. We make sure our solutions are practical, useable and reliable, so customers can easily make them part of their everyday procedures. Market acceptance like this is validation we are proud of."

The lightweight, portable CBS ArcSafe RSA-97B allows technicians to remotely close or trip the MCC from a safe distance of up to 300 feet while stationed outside the arc-flash boundary. Installation and operation do not require any modifications to existing electrical equipment, thanks to CBS ArcSafe's magnetic latching system. The RSA-97B is compatible with the Square D Model 4 MCC, size 5 and main, recessed mounted MCCs, as well as flange-mounted disconnects.

"With potential heat and molten metal approaching 35,000 degrees, which is hotter than the surface of the sun, arc flash events can kill or cause life-altering injuries," says Justin Gaull, Business Development Manager at CBS ArcSafe. "Remote switching provides peace of mind and an added layer of safety by keeping workers out of harm's way. In addition to heat, an arc flash may emit harmful gasses and hazardous projectiles." Typical applications include protection and control of low and medium voltage MCCs and circuit breakers. Compared with arc-flash mitigation alternatives, the RSA-97B is a cost-effective solution for keeping operators safe.

Optional features include a radio remote with a range up to 300 feet, a 24 V DC LED light, a wireless video camera system with an LCD monitor, and a rugged protective case assembly. All RSA-97B units are portable, with fast and easy setup. They offer mechanical and electrical safety protection, adjust to fit unique electrical equipment configurations, reduce requirements for personal protection equipment, and meet NFPA 70E arc-flash safety compliance standards.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facilities in Denton, TX, and Charleston, WV. For more information, visit cbsarcsafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe ®CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, TX, and Charleston, WV, facilities. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at cbsarcsafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

