CBRE Group, Inc. Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized CBRE with a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. This marks the 14th consecutive year CBRE has earned ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year Award.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA for its ENERGY STAR program. Recipients are part of a distinguished group that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency.

"As the world's largest manager of commercial property, CBRE has an obligation to help stem the rise in global temperatures and preserve our planet for future generations. This continued recognition from the EPA reflects the passion and energy our people bring every day to fulfilling this obligation," said Tim Dismond, CBRE's Chief Responsibility Officer.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

ENERGY STAR has been the operational framework for advancing energy efficiency in CBRE's managed portfolio since the company developed its environmental sustainability program in 2006. In 2020, CBRE registered and benchmarked 5,819 buildings, representing more than 334 million square feet.

Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #22 on the Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. CBRE was also the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune's Most Admired Company roster for the third consecutive year and recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the eighth year in a row.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005805/en/