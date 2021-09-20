CBRE Commits To Net Zero By 2040

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get CBRE Group, Inc. Class A Report today announced its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. This commitment encompasses carbon emissions from CBRE's own operations and the properties it manages for investors and occupiers, as well as indirect supply chain emissions.

"As the world's largest manager of commercial real estate, we have a special obligation to help the world address the many challenges posed by the warming planet," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE's president and chief executive officer. "CBRE is deeply committed to doing our part and to working with our clients and across our vast global supply chain to help achieve net zero emissions as quickly as possible. This is an essential element of our commitment to the communities in which we operate."

As a part of its 2040 net-zero emissions strategy, CBRE today signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the goal stated in the Paris Agreement. The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, forms a cross-sector community of companies and organizations committed to net zero carbon by 2040, working together to take action to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy.

The net zero commitment builds on the company's science-based emissions reduction target announced last year.

CBRE also recently signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, a campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition.

Earlier this year, CBRE released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights the company's accomplishments as a commercial real estate industry leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. The report can be accessed at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

CBRE's ESG performance recently earned the company a spot on the FTSE4Good Index for the eighth consecutive year. CBRE is ranked #22 on the 2021 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. The company is ranked #24 overall and is the top-ranked real estate company on 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get CBRE Group, Inc. Class A Report, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005067/en/