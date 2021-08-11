CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing Of A Registration Statement On SEC Form S-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Altus Power, Inc.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (CBAH) ("CBAH"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group, Inc., today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power"), a developer, owner and operator of large scale roof, ground and carport-based photovoltaic and energy storage systems.

CBAH and Altus Power entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), which they jointly announced on July 13, 2021. The transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement have been unanimously recommended to the CBAH board by its Special Committee and unanimously approved by the full boards of directors of CBAH and Altus Power. Completion of the proposed transactions is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CBAH's stockholders (including approval by CBAH's stockholders holding a majority of the voting power of the stockholders who are not affiliated with CBRE Group, Inc. or executive officers of CBAH). Upon the closing of the Business Combination, CBAH intends to change its name to Altus Power, Inc. and intends to apply to remain a New York Stock Exchange-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol "AMPS."

About CBAH

CBAH is a blank-check company formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CBAH is sponsored by CBRE Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, which is a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a developer, owner and operator of large-scale roof, ground and carport-based photovoltaic and energy storage systems, as well as electric vehicle charging facilities, serving commercial and industrial, public sector and community solar customers.

