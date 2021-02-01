CBRE #1 Real Estate Company On Fortune's Most Admired List For Third Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that it was the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune's World's Most Admired Company roster for the third consecutive year.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report announced that it was the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune's World's Most Admired Company roster for the third consecutive year. It is the ninth year that CBRE has been named a Fortune Most Admired Company.

Fortune grades companies on attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of industry participants. CBRE led the real estate sector on six key performance attributes—financial soundness, global competitiveness, management quality, people management, service quality and use of corporate assets—and placed second in corporate responsibility.

"Our performance on this key measure of corporate reputation is a testament to the way our people came together to meet the past year's challenges and deliver great outcomes for our clients," said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE. "Their unwavering focus on excellence continues to distinguish CBRE in the real estate marketplace."

Drawing from a base of some 1,500 companies, Fortune evaluated 670 companies from 30 countries in determining the World's Most Admired Companies. The real estate sector encompasses REITs, property owners, hotel and health care facility operators, residential firms and other companies. Fortune surveys board directors, executives and financial analysts to determine the individual company scores and rankings.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005781/en/