CBL Properties Joins Time To Vote Movement

CBL Properties (CBL) - Get Report today announced that it has joined more than 700 companies nationwide that have partnered with Time to Vote to ensure that all of its employees have access to voter registration information and deadlines as well as paid time off to vote on or before Election Day.

"We have long advocated for our employees to be active participants in the communities where we work and live," said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. "We realize that the ongoing pandemic may present additional challenges to voter participation, so we want to reiterate that commitment by taking proactive steps to encourage all CBL team members to make their voices heard by voting and helping others to vote."

The pandemic has left many precincts across the nation with unexpected shortages in poll workers and volunteers, causing local election commissions to fill these gaps. To help address this issue in the markets where CBL operates, the company will expand its corporate volunteer policy to allow employees to use paid volunteer hours to work the polls in their respective precincts.

