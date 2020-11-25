CBL Properties Celebrates Opening Of Live! Casino Pittsburgh At Westmoreland Mall Outside Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the completion and grand opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a $150-million entertainment destination developed by The Cordish Companies, in the former Bon-Ton location at CBL's Westmoreland Mall in...

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the completion and grand opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a $150-million entertainment destination developed by The Cordish Companies, in the former Bon-Ton location at CBL's Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. The new casino features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook.

"Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a world-class gaming and entertainment destination and is a tremendous addition to Westmoreland Mall," said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. "It will draw customers from well beyond the mall's existing trade area. This redevelopment is truly the most extraordinary reuse of a former anchor, not just at a CBL property, but at any property."

The 100,000-square-foot two-level facility, features a state-of-the-art casino on the ground level as well as a variety of entertainment and food options on the second level, including live music and non-casino games. Additionally, the facility includes a lineup of premier dining and entertainment concepts - Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.

Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri opened Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar highlighted by a creative menu and craft cocktails. Sports & Social Steel City features a 45-foot LED video screen for the ultimate sports experience, where guests can watch up to 16 different games at once. Sports & Social also offers a FanDuel Sportsbook, allowing guests to place wagers at FanDuel and providing them access to FanDuel's fantasy and sports betting platforms.

In addition, the Live! Casino property will also include a PBR Country Bar - PBR Pittsburgh. Slated to open next year as part of a second phase of openings, PBR Pittsburgh will bring an authentic country experience to the region.

Lebovitz added, "Our partners at The Cordish Companies have considered every detail, from the food and entertainment options, gaming, down to the elaborate fixtures to create a one-of-a-kind experience for the Greater Pittsburgh region. This addition, coupled with the in-demand merchandising mix Westmoreland Mall offers, provides visitors to the property with a wide array of entertainment, dining and more. Not only does Live! Casino enhance the offerings already available at the property, but it will spur additional development on the campus and further solidify Westmoreland Mall as the retail, dining, and entertainment destination in the region."

In preparation for its opening, Live! Casino has developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan that allows for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and Team Members. Key components include state-of-the-art air purification and slot management systems that guarantee 12 air changes per hour and freshly sanitized machines for every customer. Read more about Live! Casino's Play It Safe plan here: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/play-it-safe.

"CBL Properties has been tremendous to work with during the construction process. We're excited to join the Westmoreland Mall and do our part to create jobs and invest in the local economy," said Sean Sullivan, General Manager of Live! Casino. "Live! Casino is truly a world-class entertainment destination, and it will continue to be a top priority to keep the environment safe for our team members and guests. Our Play It Safe plan employs extraordinary measures that meet and exceed the state's COVID-19 guidelines. We want everyone to have fun and feel safe."

About Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150 million first-class gaming and entertainment destination located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently situated directly off Route 30 at the popular Westmoreland Mall, the 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live action table games; a FanDuel Sportsbook; plus, nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues, including Sports & Social Steel City, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that will offer guests the ultimate sports fan experience, and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar from national award-winning chef and TV personality Guy Fieri. In addition, PBR Country Bar - PBR Pittsburgh - will open next year bringing an authentic country experience to the region. Live! Casino is being developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com. For job opportunities, visit WorkatLive.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinopittsburgh / Twitter - @livecasinoPGH.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910, and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in commercial real estate; entertainment districts; sports-anchored developments; gaming; hotels; residential properties; restaurants; international development; coworking spaces; and private equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming more than 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

