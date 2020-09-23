CBL Properties Celebrates Opening Of DICK'S Sporting Goods And Golf Galaxy At Coastal Grand Mall In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced the opening of a new DICK'S Sporting Goods and the addition of Golf Galaxy at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"We were thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy this past weekend," said Stephen Lebovitz. "This project is a great example of our redevelopment strategy with its focus on bringing in-demand retail as well as other uses to our properties. Adding DICK'S Sporting Goods' latest prototype store as well as Golf Galaxy to the property further solidifies Coastal Grand Mall as a destination of choice for local shoppers and tourists alike."

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy opened on September 18 th in a new building developed near Dillard's. DICK'S Sporting Goods relocated from its previous location in the center and Golf Galaxy is a new addition.

About Coastal Grand MallCoastal Grand Mall, a joint-venture project owned by CBL Properties and Burroughs and Chapin and managed by CBL Properties, features more than 170 great specialty shops and is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk, Books-A-Million, Cinemark Theatres, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Dillard's, JCPenney, Old Navy and Sears. Coastal Grand Mall is conveniently located at the Highway 17 Bypass and US Highway 501. For more information, visit online at CoastalGrand.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/CoastalGrandMall.

About CBL PropertiesHeadquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and nine properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously seeks to strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

