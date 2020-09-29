CBIZ Women's Advantage Doubles Annual Dress For Success Fundraising To More Than $83,000 During First-Ever Virtual Campaign

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) - Get Report ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced it raised more than $83,000 in a fundraising campaign to benefit Dress for Success ("Dress") affiliates nationwide.

CBIZ raised more than double the amount in its 2020 campaign as it did in the previous year. The first-ever, company-wide virtual campaign in 2020 was organized by CBIZ Women's Advantage (CWA), a Company-sponsored program designed to attract, retain and engage a talented and diverse workforce. CWA focuses on personal and professional development, business development and community involvement through training, career development, and mentorship. CWA called on CBIZ employees to contribute a one-time, one-hour payroll deduction in place of the organization's traditional in-person fundraising events.

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that provides a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women enter, return to and thrive in the workforce. The funds raised during the 2020 campaign, which include donations from more than 800 CBIZ employees, will be distributed to 46 Dress affiliates across the United States where CBIZ has a market presence. On September 21, 2020, CWA representatives presented virtual donation checks from this year's campaign.

"While we've all experienced challenges related to the pandemic, CBIZ understands that women have been disproportionately impacted when it comes to job loss," said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. "Our partnership with Dress for Success and our collective efforts to support their work are even more critical now than before. I am proud that our team stepped up as champions for Dress for Success and the impact it will have on the women served by their national network."

Lori Novickis, Director, Corporate Relations and CWA National Leader, said, "CBIZ Women's Advantage has partnered with Dress for Success since 2008, and through 2019, CBIZ has donated more than $585,000 to Dress affiliates across the United States. While the pandemic presented some unique challenges, our goal was to mobilize our resources as One CBIZ to make an immediate impact on members of our own communities who have been impacted most. We are proud to support the clients of Dress as they continue to demonstrate strength and resiliency during this challenging time."

According to a recent Dress survey, approximately 80 percent of Dress affiliates reported client layoffs and/or had clients who have filed for unemployment benefits. Many affiliates also reported that Dress clients are facing extreme financial hardship, including food insecurity and homelessness because of job loss due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so appreciative of our relationship with CBIZ and CBIZ Women's Advantage," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "With CBIZ's ongoing support over the last 13 years, and their creativity in making their 2020 campaign so successful and impactful, our affiliates are extremely thankful to CBIZ employees for their generosity, enthusiasm and support."

