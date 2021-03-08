CBIZ Names Finalists For 2021 Women Transforming Business Award

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its inaugural Women Transforming Business Award.

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) - Get Report, a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its inaugural Women Transforming Business Award. Powered by CBIZ's Women's Advantage ("CWA"), the award identifies and honors female leaders who have had a transformational influence within their organization in one of three areas: financial strength, innovation or culture. The finalists are revealed today in honor of International Women's Day.

"There are countless female leaders making an impact across their organizations every day; we know this because we work with many of them," said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women's Advantage. "CBIZ has been dedicated to supporting female business leaders throughout our history, and our CWA Program is one of the many tangible ways we continuously advance on this goal. We are excited to expand this focus by recognizing the inaugural class of finalists for the Women Transforming Business Award for their leadership contributions to their organizations, industries and communities."

The finalists in the CBIZ 2021 Women Transforming Business Award include:

Danielle David, Chief People Officer, CRB

Ellen Purdy, Chief Financial Officer, Office Practicum

Emilia DiMenco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Women's Business Development Center

Jenn Docherty, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Piper Sandler Companies

Julie Brandle, President, Metis Construction Services

Katie Briscoe, President, MMGY Global

Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor, Metropolitan Community College

Lisa Ginter, Chief Executive Officer, CommunityAmerica Credit Union

Robin Potts, Chief Financial Officer, Harvesters Community Food Network

Sherronda Rhyan, Director of Finance, Church Health Center

"With the launch of the Women Transforming Business Award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate this remarkable group of leaders and the impact they are having in their respective organizations," said Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ. "We congratulate all the nominees and finalists and appreciate this opportunity to spotlight their accomplishments and success."

A single winner will be selected from this group of finalists and announced at a live virtual celebration on April 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT. Registration is available through the following link: https://cbiz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_syVBBYgkRiWHPTYRyUIqkg. For more information, see #CBIZWomenAward on Twitter.

About CBIZCBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005607/en/