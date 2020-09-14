CBIZ Introduces Customized Suite Of Recovery Solutions For Businesses

CBIZ, Inc., a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announces the launch of CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions, a comprehensive suite of services designed to help growth-minded, small and mid-market businesses regain momentum...

CBIZ, Inc., a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announces the launch of CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions, a comprehensive suite of services designed to help growth-minded, small and mid-market businesses regain momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking into account the unique needs of each business, CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions offers tools and resources to navigate each phase of business growth and recovery, focused on three core goals:

Generating cash. CBIZ helps identify opportunities for cash refunds and other methods of generating liquidity. It works with businesses of all sizes on strategic federal and state tax planning, and conducts an in-depth review of other areas for potential cost recovery, including employee benefits, insurance premiums, accounts payable and telecommunication bills to help companies acquire much-needed cash quickly.

Improving leverage. This pillar encompasses a full range of support designed to help businesses improve cash flow and access to working capital. CBIZ works with lenders and other financial institutions to analyze, place and restructure loan and debt arrangements — including continued support for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and other items in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Further, CBIZ offers outsourced accounting and interim staffing solutions, as well as real estate optimization services.

Aligning and transforming.Lastly, CBIZ provides a robust suite of resources to help companies succeed in the "new normal" while repositioning for future growth. Services include financial planning and analysis, data analytics, human capital alignment (including talent mapping and compensation consulting), performance improvement and M&A transaction advisory. CBIZ is also dedicated to building the "workplace of the future," by offering tools to set up and manage a secure remote workforce and put the necessary human resources, health and wellness solutions in place.

"As businesses contemplate the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and an uncertain recovery, many organizational leaders are asking a difficult question: Where do we go from here?" said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. "With CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help companies assess their options at every stage to not only make the best decisions but act on them to protect and stabilize their business now and in the future."

For companies in severe crisis and distress, CBIZ also offers Corporate Recovery Services to help address liquidity concerns, stabilize core operations and assist with pre-bankruptcy planning and communications.

For more information on CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions, please visit www.cbiz.com or check out our Accelerated Recovery Resource Center.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

