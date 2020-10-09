CBDMEDIC™ Is Now Official Impact Sponsor Of The Arthritis Foundation

Leading CBD and THC-Free Topicals Manufacturer Supports Arthritis Foundation's Mission to Help Millions Battling Arthritis

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The CBDMEDIC™ brand, now part of the Charlotte's Web, Inc. family of plant-based wellness products, announces it has been designated by the Arthritis Foundation, Inc. ("Arthritis Foundation") as an Impact Sponsor in 2020 and 2021. This milestone now makes the CBDMEDIC™ brand the first and only CBD brand sold in the Food Mass Drug channel to be designated as an Impact Sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation, recognizing its contribution to this important cause. The Arthritis Foundation, which continues to pursue a cure for America's number one cause of disability, provides those battling arthritis with educational resources, advocacy and community connections. This sponsorship news comes four days prior to World Arthritis Day on October 12, 2020.

The Arthritis Foundation defines an Impact Sponsor as a company or organization that is committed to working with the Foundation to ensure that needed tools, resources and support are available for those living with arthritis, by providing funding, raising awareness and engaging employees in our shared mission. In April 2020, the CBDMEDIC™ brand also sponsored the Arthritis Foundation's "Survive & Thrive" Live Facebook fundraiser, including three-time NFL champion Rob Gronkowski among others. More than $200,000 was raised to support the ongoing work of the Arthritis Foundation.

"People living with arthritis depend on us for guidance and support to improve their everyday lives," said Ann McNamara, Arthritis Foundation senior vice president of development and community giving. "We are grateful to CBDMEDIC for being an Impact Sponsor. Their support will spark new solutions to relieving arthritis pain and related challenges. We appreciate their commitment to the arthritis community."

"We're honored to soon raise visibility of our sponsorship of the Arthritis Foundation through our Impact Sponsor designation and mark in conjunction with CBDMEDIC™ products and to join other sponsors of this vitally important nonprofit to boost awareness of the many resources the Foundation offers to millions of individuals seeking relief," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web, Inc. "We will also share the many resources and support available from the Arthritis Foundation through our own social media and email channels and our 'Searching for Answers' free educational webinars to raise awareness across the country."

Chronic pain affects millions of Americans each day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 54 million Americans have arthritis — and by 2040, that number is expected to jump to 78 million. Additionally, as cited by a 2019 U.S. Health and Human Services report on pain management, 20 million adults experience high-impact chronic pain that interferes with daily life or work activities. A recent Arthritis Foundation study shows that 92% of those with arthritis say pain interfered with their day-to-day activities. Total medical costs and earnings losses in the U.S. due to arthritis are estimated to be over $300 billion annually.

While hemp-derived CBD products are relative newcomers to Food, Drug and Mass retailers, increasingly those suffering muscle and joint pain are seeking more natural over-the-counter solutions to, literally, take their wellness into their own hands. A Brightfield Group (Q3 2019) study of 3,500 consumers found "managing pain and inflammation" is the number one reason people buy CBD products.

CBDMEDIC™ is now fully integrated into the Charlotte's Web family of hemp CBD brands and sold online here, as well as in more than 4,500 retail stores, according to Nielsen's most recent data (9/5/2020). CBDMEDIC™ top-selling products for those suffering from the symptoms of arthritis, as well as pain and inflammation, include its Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment, Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Ointment, Arthritis Aches & Pains Hand Cream, Active Sport Pain Relief Stick, Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Spray and Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Ointment.

CBDMEDIC™ topical creams and ointments offer menthol and camphor, two over the counter, naturally derived ingredients that are U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted as topical analgesics for pain relief. Camphor and menthol have analgesic properties, meaning they interact with pain receptors and interrupt pain signals being sent to the brain. They are rapid acting and work locally in the area where applied. Research shows that these ingredients increase circulation to the area where applied. Improved blood flow supports temporary relief from pain. Multiple clinical and animal studies have demonstrated the role of menthol for relieving pain from various medical conditions. (Source: J Clin Pharm Ther. 2018;1-7. The role and mechanism of action of menthol in topical analgesic products. DOI: 10.1111/jcpt.12679.) The Arthritis Foundation cites in its blog, entitled "Fight Arthritis Pain Without Pills" that topical menthol medications for temporary relief are a potential alternative to oral pills.

"CBDMEDIC™ brand is proud to be an Impact Sponsor for the Arthritis Foundation as the leading advocacy, research and educational resource in the U.S. for those suffering from arthritis," said Deanie Elsner, CEO for Charlotte's Web, Inc.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is boldly pursuing a cure for America's #1 cause of disability, while championing the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, advocacy and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation empowers people to live their best life by fostering connections and better health outcomes for individuals and the whole arthritis community.

About CBDMEDIC ™ Launched in 2019 and now sold in more than 4,500 retail stores, the CBDMEDIC™ brand offers a line of 15 THC-free and hemp-derived topical pain relief products that provide revolutionary pain relief. CBDMEDIC™ products combine naturally derived pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief. CBDMEDIC™ formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. CBDMEDIC™ products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. and Our Family of Brands:Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Boulder, Colo., which is B Corp Certified, is the market leader in hemp-derived CBD products in the U.S. with retail distribution through more than 21,000 retail doors. The company was founded by the Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it. The Company's premium quality wellness products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are also sold through select distributors and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is a socially and environmentally conscious company committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and diverse communities, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands, which include Charlotte's Web™, CBDMEDIC™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. The Company's management believes that its socially oriented and environmentally responsible actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

