CbdMD Extends Partnership With Spotify And Joe Rogan As Exclusive CBD Advertiser

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, today announced it has signed a contract extension of their advertising partnership with Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report and the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

The company announced that the exclusive CBD partnership will continue through 2022 with the chart-topping podcast. JRE, the number one podcaster in the world, is one of the most popular and ground-breaking podcasts on the market, giving the company a unique opportunity to reach a large dedicated audience. Signed back in 2019, this long-standing partnership is rooted in the fact that Joe Rogan is a customer first and expressed the desire to continue the relationship.

"This partnership is something we wanted to really focus on and extend into the new year. Joe Rogan's audience are some of the most dedicated listeners and they've always welcomed the CBD community with open arms. Just like Joe, we're fans first. cbdMD and the Joe Rogan Experience is the perfect partnership of product endorsement and real life application. We're excited to see where this partnership goes well into 2022," said co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumichrast.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free 1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. The company also offers a line of full spectrum products (approximately 10 SKUs) under its cbdMD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free 1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products, our ability to increase our market share, the availability of the Amazon platform for our CBD products, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005250/en/