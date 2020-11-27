CbdMD Announces Speaking Engagement At The Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference

cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD.PR.A), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, today announced that Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO, is scheduled to speak on the CBD panel at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

For more information regarding the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC 1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors appearing in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, both as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

