CbdMD Announces Research Partnership With The University Of Mississippi, To Identify Novel Cannabinoids

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced October 7 that cbdMD Therapeutics, its newly formed research division, has finalized a research partnership with the University of Mississippi (UM) and its National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR). UM is considered one of the leading cannabinoid research institutes in the United States. The research partnership aims to identify novel cannabinoids to be patented for therapeutic use in accordance with the U.S. and other governments regulatory standards. The studies will commence at the university in Fall 2021.

The project's major emphasis is to explore the chemistry and biology of minor cannabinoids beyond cannabidiol (CBD). The new cannabinoids will be evaluated for their receptor activity and the most promising will be studied for their safety and efficacy.

"This work raises the bar for the entire cannabinoid industry. We are breaking new ground with the identification of novel cannabinoids and the exploration of their benefits for our consumers," said Dr. Sibyl Swift, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free 1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free 1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free means below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.

