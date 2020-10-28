CBD Consumer Health Markets, 2027 - Key Players Are Elixinol Global, CV Sciences, NuLeaf Naturals, Medical Marijuana Inc, Lord Jones, Kazmira, Joy Organics, ENDOCA, And Charlotte's Web

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Consumer Health - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global CBD Consumer Health Market accounted for $7.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $40.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Growing legalization of cannabis-based CBD products, rise in disposable income and positive government reforms for the legalization of cannabidiol (CBD) in various regions are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and the high price of CBD products are hampering the growth of the market.

Cannabidiol is one of the main cannabinoids extracted from the hemp or from marijuana, which is primarily found in the Cannabis sativa plant. Cannabidiol is a compound which is being utilized due to its therapeutic properties in humans.

Based on the product, the nutraceuticals segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol, changing consumer preferences towards organic ingredients in dietary supplements, and favourable government reforms regarding CBD. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to an increase in consumption, rising awareness, positive attitude regarding CBD products, and strategic investments by major companies in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the CBD Consumer Health Market include Elixinol Global Limited, CV Sciences Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kazmira, Joy Organics, ENDOCA, and Charlotte's Web.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Product5.1 Introduction5.2 Nutraceuticals5.2.1 Weight Management and Wellbeing5.2.2 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements5.2.3 Sports Nutrition5.3 Medical Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products5.3.1 Sleep Aids Products5.3.2 Mental Health Products5.3.3 Dermatology Products5.3.4 Analgesic Products5.4 Pharmaceuticals5.5 Food and Beverages5.6 Personal Care & Cosmetic Products5.6.1 Infused Skin Care Products5.6.2 Infused Beauty Products5.6.3 Infused Hair Care Products 6 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Distribution Channel6.1 Introduction6.2 Retail Stores6.3 Retail Pharmacies6.4 Online Stores 7 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Geography 8 Key Developments8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers8.3 New Product Launches8.4 Expansions8.5 Other Key Strategies 9 Company Profiling9.1 Elixinol Global Limited9.2 CV Sciences Inc.9.3 NuLeaf Naturals LLC9.4 Medical Marijuana Inc.9.5 Lord Jones9.6 Kazmira9.7 Joy Organics9.8 ENDOCA9.9 Charlotte's WebFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsingu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-consumer-health-markets-2027---key-players-are-elixinol-global-cv-sciences-nuleaf-naturals-medical-marijuana-inc-lord-jones-kazmira-joy-organics-endoca-and-charlottes-web-301161538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets