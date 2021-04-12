CBC Radio Team Wins New CJF Award For Climate Solutions Reporting

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The team of journalists behind the CBC Radio series What on Earth is the recipient of the new CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting .

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The team of journalists behind the CBC Radio series What on Earth is the recipient of the new CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting . This Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) award celebrates a working journalist or team of journalists whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions in Canadian print, broadcast or online news reporting.

The award comes with a $10,000 cash prize, which the CBC has generously chosen to donate to the CJF to support its journalism awards and fellowships program.

What on Earth, which debuted last summer, explores the challenges of the climate change crisis by focusing on one problem each week, highlighting the human cost and presenting potential solutions to each issue—via science or other areas such as the legal system and Indigenous knowledge.

"This new series sets the high watermark for what climate journalism should be: smart, engaging, textured, both worrying and inspiring," says jury member Catherine Porter, Canada bureau chief for The New York Times . "It offers listeners a ringside seat on the debate over emerging solutions to the world's most pressing issue. It's rare to hear an interview that sticks with you for weeks because of the fragrant language — but one episode of What On Earth became my earworm. I'm now a regular listener."

The winning CBC team members are:

Laura Lynch - host

- host Joan Melanson - executive producer

- executive producer Manusha Janakiram - senior producer

- senior producer Lisa Johnson - producer

- producer Molly Segal - producer

- producer Rachel Sanders - associate producer

- associate producer Mathias Wolfsohn - engineer

The award will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Sign up to watch the free online event and view the sponsorship opportunities.

The jury members are:

Bob Ezrin (chair), music and entertainment producer, co-founder of The Nimbus School of Media Arts and Wow Unlimited Media Inc., and is a CJF board member;

(chair), music and entertainment producer, co-founder of The Nimbus School of Media Arts and Wow Unlimited Media Inc., and is a CJF board member; Tyler Hamilton , director of Cleantech, MaRS Discovery District;

, director of Cleantech, MaRS Discovery District; Tina Oh , climate campaigner and Brower Youth Awards winner;

, climate campaigner and Brower Youth Awards winner; Heather Persson , director of Research Profile and Impact, University of Saskatchewan , and former editor-in-chief of the StarPhoenix and the Regina Leader-Post ; and

, director of Research Profile and Impact, , and former editor-in-chief of the and the ; and Catherine Porter , Canada bureau chief, The New York Times .

CJF thanks the generosity of founding award sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

