CBB Bancorp Initiates Payment Of Quarterly Dividend Of $.05 Per Share

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about June 25, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2021. Although the Company expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including amount, the record dates and payment dates for such future dividend payments is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Chairwoman Soon Han Pak commented, "We are pleased to be in a position to announce the beginning of a quarterly cash dividend program and want to thank our shareholders for their loyalty and support. This initiation of a quarterly dividend program reflects our confidence in the Company's growth and earnings power."

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." The Bank has eight full-service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control; increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions may occur; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank; significant increases in loan losses may occur; the possibility that changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of other widespread outbreaks of disease or pandemics, together with related impacts on general economic conditions, including adverse impacts on our customers' ability to make timely payments on their loans from us, reduced fee income due to reduced loan origination activity, reductions in or absence of gains on loan sales due to uncertainty in the loan sale market, and increased operating expense due to required changes in how we conduct our business may adversely affect us; conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive to implement or accommodate than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006150/en/