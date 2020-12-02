CBAK And NEMTRI Founded R&D Center To Explore The R&D And Application Of Solid-State Batteries

DALIAN, China, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. ("CBAK Energy", NASDAQ: CBAT), a world's leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Energy Technology Co., LTD ("Dalian CBAK", or the "Company") signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Changxing Sino-Russian New Energy and Material Technology Research Institute ("NEMTRI"), and founded the Power Battery Technology R&D Center (the "R&D Center"). The two parties will expand cooperation in the fields of solid-state battery, quasi solid-state battery, and new high performance electrochemical functional materials.

Guided by the principles of "mutual complementary, benefits for both two parties, sincere cooperation, and common development", Dalian CBAK will bring into full play of its advantages in new energy power battery manufacturing and customer resources, NEMTRI will resort to its strength in new energy technology and related functional materials and other fields.

As a scientific research platform, this institution will help CBAK Energy to overcome technological difficulties, product examination and technological improvement. It will diversify CBAK Energy's product and increase the company's competitiveness.

About NEMTRI

NEMTRI is established at Zhejiang Changxing, it is a platform for Sino-Russian joint scientific and technological research and transformation. It is a Science and Education Base of St. Polytechnic University authorized by Russian Ministry of science and education. NEMTRI is also a research center of Russian Academy of Sciences and Russian Far East Federal University, Zhejiang University and Harbin Institute of Technology. In addition to that, NEMTRI is the first institute in the world to own quasi solid porous polymer lithium ion power battery technology and the corresponding composite ceramic isolation membrane technology, it is also the first organization to invent and apply phase separation porous electrode technology, it is also a high-end functional material technology research base.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a global leading high-tech enterprise engaged in the R&D, manufacture, and sales of high power lithium batteries. The application of its products and solutions covers such areas as electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, transportation and energy storage. As the first lithium battery company in China to get listed in NASDAQ in January 2005, CBAK Energy possesses China's first production base specially engaged in power battery, and has its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

