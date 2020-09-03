CB2 Announces Partnership With ShopRunner

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB2, the modern home destination known for offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price, has partnered with ShopRunner. The partnership provides Free 2-Day Shipping, Free Returns, and exclusive discounts, allowing customers to now enjoy Free 2-Day Shipping on smaller home decor items and an exclusive discount on larger items (such as furniture and other oversized items).

"At CB2, an important part of our growth strategy is to continue to increase consumer awareness," explained Ali Williams, VP of Operations and Strategy at CB2. "We are excited to partner with an innovative, digital company like ShopRunner to introduce our brand to new customers. Through this partnership, CB2 will continue to elevate our customer service capabilities via a new parcel shipping offer and member exclusive discounts. The partnership between ShopRunner and CB2 will create greater opportunity for customers to learn about CB2, engage with the brand, and transform their living spaces with our elevated yet approachable products."

ShopRunner connects millions of consumers to over one hundred of their favorite brands with Free 2-Day Shipping and Returns and a seamless checkout experience. CB2 is the first true home brand to join ShopRunner's ever-expanding roster of luxury and consumer brands.

"Our strategic collaboration with CB2 advances our mission of connecting the best online shoppers with the most sought-after brands," said Sam Yagan, CEO of ShopRunner. "As we all spend more time at home, the addition of CB2 expands our network to offer timeless yet edgy furniture and decor items to our members."

Shoppers are spending more time at home and filling their spaces with inspiring, timeless pieces. CB2 and ShopRunner are excited to help shoppers transform their spaces more seamlessly with Free 2-Day Shipping, Free Returns and exclusive discounts.

About CB2CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, the brand is rapidly expanding their physical footprint and currently has 18 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.cb2.com , or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About ShopRunnerAs the premier e-commerce network, ShopRunner offers millions of members Free 2-Day Shipping, Free Returns, exclusive offers, and seamless checkout at 100+ brands. Network retailers attract and retain ShopRunner's high-value customers by offering best-in-class shipping and checkout options. ShopRunner's network of leading retailers includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Cole Haan and many more. For more information, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

