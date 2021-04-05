CB Insights Announces The Appointment Of Kurt Reisenberg As New Board Member

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights , which enables the world's leading companies to make smarter technology decisions, announced today the appointment of Kurt Reisenberg to its Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights , which enables the world's leading companies to make smarter technology decisions, announced today the appointment of Kurt Reisenberg to its Board of Directors.

"Kurt joined Corporate Executive Board (CEB) when it was basically a start-up and helped scale it to almost $1 billion in revenue and then saw it acquired by Gartner in a multi-billion-dollar exit. There aren't many people who've seen the journey from beginning to end like that," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights. "Kurt's commercial and product experience, his familiarity with our business model and clients, and his extensive talent network have already proven invaluable. I look forward to partnering with him on our plans for world domination."

Kurt brings decades of sales, client success, and product experience to CB Insights including:

23 years at CEB and 2 years at Gartner (post-acquisition) in leadership roles over both research/advisory business units and sales departments.

Helped create and scale the CEB research and delivery model, and launched over 10 subscription-based product lines throughout his tenure.

Advised hundreds of large enterprises in over 30 countries on how to mature their business capabilities.

As CEB's Chief Commercial Officer, led a team that was responsible for $600M in sales and renewals.

in sales and renewals. Domain areas of expertise include the Financial Services industry vertical as well as corporate functions such as Finance, Legal, Compliance, HR, and many others.

"I've admired CB Insights for a while, and after getting under the hood a bit, it was exciting to see how big of an opportunity the company has before them and how much progress they've already made," commented Reisenberg. "Just like CEB, they are delivering critical business insights to senior executives, but through a more evolved combination of data, analytics, research, and software that allows them to meet today's standards of speed, breadth, and depth of coverage. I'm excited to be part of the Board and help the team drive the business forward."

About CB InsightsCB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cb-insights-announces-the-appointment-of-kurt-reisenberg-as-new-board-member-301259744.html

SOURCE CB Insights